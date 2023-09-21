Inspirational Quotes 3
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Create captivating quote videos with a clean, minimalist aesthetic. This template pairs elegant typography with a smooth gradient accent and a tasteful two-column layout for the author attribution and background media. Easily customize fonts, colors, and the background tint to match your brand. The calm motion and balanced composition keep the message front and center, perfect for social posts, website content, or presentations. Build an engaging, motivational quote card that looks refined and ready to publish in moments.