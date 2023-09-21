Inspirational Quotes 8

Share powerful words with a refined, minimal quote card. This clean, geometric title scene features a central avatar frame, a bold horizontal band for your message, and a tasteful border for focus. Personalize colors, fonts, and the background image or footage to match your brand. Smooth, relaxed animation keeps attention on the quote and author while maintaining an elegant, professional finish. Ideal for social posts, YouTube intros, presentations, and website banners. Add your text, drop in a portrait, and publish an inspiring message in seconds.