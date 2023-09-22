Inspirational Quotes 5

Share powerful words with a clean, minimalist quote video. This template centers your message inside a refined rounded rectangle, accented by large quotation marks and a subtle dark overlay for perfect readability. Customize colors, fonts, and background footage to fit your brand or story. Smooth outline and slide-in reveals create a calm, elegant feel ideal for social posts, intros, and content interludes. Easily add your quote and author, then render a polished, professional motion title that elevates your message.