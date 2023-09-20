Inspirational Quotes 6

Showcase inspiring quotes with a clean, minimal motion title built for clarity and impact. A softly tinted, blurred background and rounded capsule panels guide attention to your words while preserving legibility. Customize fonts, colors, and the background image with adjustable tint and blur. Smooth slide-in transitions and elegant pacing make it ideal for social posts, video segments, and website content. Easily swap the quote and author to match your message and branding, then export a polished piece ready to engage your audience.