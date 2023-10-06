Interactive Quiz 4 - Vertical

Build fast, engaging quiz videos in seconds. This vertical-friendly template features a bold question header, 2x2 answer grid, and a prominent countdown timer to drive participation. Celebrate correct choices with lively confetti and clean state changes. Easily tailor colors, backgrounds, and typography, or drop in an image or liquid/gradient backdrop for extra flair. Perfect for education, training, onboarding, or social trivia. Set the correct answer from a simple dropdown, adjust particle hues, and style both correct and incorrect states. Create interactive-feeling, story-ready content that looks polished on any screen.