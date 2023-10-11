Interactive Quiz 5 - Vertical

Build eye-catching quiz videos in seconds. This vertical-friendly template features a clean, minimal layout with geometric tiles, a clear countdown timer, and smooth, fluid transitions. Customize background style, colors, fonts, media, and which answer is correct to fit your brand. Ideal for Stories, Reels, education, training, and audience engagement. Swap backgrounds between gradient, image, liquid or solid for instant variety, and fine-tune overlays for readability. Deliver a polished, interactive feel without complexity—just drop in your question, choices and go.