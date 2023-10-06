Interactive Quiz 7 - Vertical

Create attention-grabbing vertical quizzes in minutes. This story-ready template features a bold question header, a visible countdown timer, a progress indicator, and a 2×2 answer grid. Mark correct or incorrect choices with a tap-style reveal, then celebrate wins with lively confetti. Customize backgrounds, colors, and fonts to match your brand or lesson. Ideal for education, training, and social media engagement where interactive moments matter. Deliver quick knowledge checks, fun trivia, or branded challenges that look crisp, modern, and mobile-first.