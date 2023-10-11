Interactive Quiz 6 - Vertical

Create fast, high-impact quizzes designed for vertical stories and reels. This clean, minimal template features a prominent question, four answer cards, a progress bar timer, and a celebratory confetti reveal on correct selections. Easily adjust colors, fonts and backgrounds, and switch between correct or incorrect states in seconds. Ideal for education, training, team icebreakers or social trivia content, it keeps viewers engaged with crisp motion and clear UI. Export in vertical or widescreen as needed and deliver polished multiple‑choice questions that look great anywhere.