Searching Intro - Vertical

Present your brand like a real search experience. This clean, minimal intro types a URL into a search bar, clicks to reveal results in a refined media grid, and lands on a polished logo scene with a tagline. It’s perfect for website promo, SEO campaigns, and corporate openers. Customize the logo, website text, colors, font, and imagery to match your brand. Designed for smooth motion and clarity, it works beautifully in widescreen, square, or vertical formats for social and ads.