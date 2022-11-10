Simple Title Overlays - 1

Add polished, minimal titles to any video with this clean transparent overlay. The design features a bold framed rectangle and smooth, modern animation that spotlights your headline without distraction. Customize the text, pick your font, and adjust color, padding, and border thickness to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapters, and on‑screen captions across YouTube and social media. The neutral motion and flat design fit any content style, helping you maintain a consistent, professional look. Simple, versatile, and fast to customize—drop it over footage and you’re ready to go.