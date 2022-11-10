Simple Title Overlays - 2

Give your videos a clean, professional lift with a minimal motion title overlay. This design features bold typography, a sleek underline accent, and a transparent background for effortless layering over footage. Customize text, color, and spacing to match your brand and keep a consistent style across edits. Use it as a quick opener, a chapter break, or a closing card. Smooth reveals and clear hierarchy make your message stand out without visual clutter. Ideal for YouTube, social clips, presentations, and promos.