Simple Title Overlays - 2
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Give your videos a clean, professional lift with a minimal motion title overlay. This design features bold typography, a sleek underline accent, and a transparent background for effortless layering over footage. Customize text, color, and spacing to match your brand and keep a consistent style across edits. Use it as a quick opener, a chapter break, or a closing card. Smooth reveals and clear hierarchy make your message stand out without visual clutter. Ideal for YouTube, social clips, presentations, and promos.
Pack (3)
Themes (8)
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