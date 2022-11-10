Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simple Title Overlays - 3 - Original - Poster image

Simple Title Overlays - 3

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Stinger transition
Stream elements
768exports
rating
Elevate your edits with a clean, transparent motion title designed for versatility. This minimal boxed headline overlays any footage, revealing with smooth slides and a full-screen wipe for seamless stinger transitions. Bold typography and a centered layout ensure instant readability on any background. Tweak colors, padding, and border width to match your brand and keep a consistent visual style across projects. Ideal for intros, section breaks, or quick callouts when you need clarity and impact without clutter.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us