Simple Title Overlays - 3

Elevate your edits with a clean, transparent motion title designed for versatility. This minimal boxed headline overlays any footage, revealing with smooth slides and a full-screen wipe for seamless stinger transitions. Bold typography and a centered layout ensure instant readability on any background. Tweak colors, padding, and border width to match your brand and keep a consistent visual style across projects. Ideal for intros, section breaks, or quick callouts when you need clarity and impact without clutter.