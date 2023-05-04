The Wedding Invitation 3
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
193exports
Create a romantic wedding invitation video in minutes. This elegant, transparent overlay features delicate scrollwork, hearts, and a refined frame to spotlight your names, date, time, and venue. Personalize fonts and colors to match your theme, then render a polished motion title perfect for save‑the‑date posts, ceremony intros, or reception screens. The smooth, graceful animation brings premium style to your announcement while remaining simple and minimal for timeless appeal.
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