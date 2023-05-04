The Wedding Invitation 5

Announce your special day with a refined, romantic motion title. This transparent wedding invitation overlay features elegant filigree framing, centered typography, and smooth, graceful transitions. Perfect as an opener or standalone card, it’s easy to personalize with your own details. Adjust multiple text lines, choose fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your wedding style. The minimalist, luxury aesthetic keeps attention on your message while adding timeless charm. Ideal for save‑the‑date clips, ceremony intros, and reception screens—customize and render a beautiful invitation in minutes.