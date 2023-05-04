Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Wedding Invitation 4 - Light - Poster image

The Wedding Invitation 4

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Invitation video
Wedding
Elegant
Flourish ornament
Motion title
43exports
rating
Create a premium wedding invitation video in seconds. This elegant, minimal motion title frames your message with ornate corner flourishes, a subtle heart accent, and refined typography. The transparent background works beautifully over footage or a solid color, while fully editable text, fonts, and hues let you match any theme or palette. Ideal for save‑the‑date reels, ceremony intros, or reception screens, with smooth, romantic pacing and tasteful reveals. Perfect for weddings, engagements, and romantic events seeking a polished, timeless look.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us