Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Tips & Trick - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Tips & Trick - Horizontal

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Minimal
Promo
Presentation
Slideshow
Flat design
7.9Kexports
rating
Craft concise, step-by-step videos with a clean, minimal look. This template blends bold central titles, neat subtitles, and elegant line accents with smooth slide-ins for a polished presentation. Drop in your clips or images, outline each tip or step, and finish with a clear call-to-action. Perfect for tutorials, product explainers, social promos, and quick presentations. The monochrome, flat-design aesthetic keeps attention on your message, while cinematic letterbox bars and highlight panels add structure and style. Works great across multiple aspect ratios, so your content looks crisp on any platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us