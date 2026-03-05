Youtube intro for cooking channel
Clean Sweep - Original - Poster image

Clean Sweep

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Slideshow
Elegant
Sliding panel
8exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, elegant promo that blends smooth panel wipes, centered headlines, and a refined logo reveal. This minimal slideshow is perfect for intros, product teasers, and lifestyle highlights. Drop in your clips, edit short headlines, adjust text and background colors, and swap fonts for an on-brand look. Crisp transitions and a polished layout keep focus on your message while maintaining a sophisticated tone. Ideal for agencies, creators, and businesses seeking a modern opener that feels both stylish and versatile.
KD_motion profile image
KD_motion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of KD_motion
Company Values Advertisement
By CuteRabbit
Edit
60fps
00:24
Company Values Advertisement Original theme video
Impact Sprint
By Besed
Edit
00:19
Impact Sprint Original theme video
Energetic Brand Opener
By KloneDike
Edit
4K
00:21
Energetic Brand Opener Original theme video
Narrative Slide Display
By Moysher
Edit
2K
00:16
Narrative Slide Display Original theme video
Split Motion Slideshow
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:22
Split Motion Slideshow Original theme video
Dynamic Quick Opener 1 - Horizontal
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:16
Dynamic Quick Opener 1 - Horizontal Original theme video
Vertical Story v5
By minnapicture
Edit
00:07
Vertical Story v5 Original theme video
Clean Corporate Presentation
By smoothlymo
Edit
2K
00:26
Clean Corporate Presentation Original theme video
