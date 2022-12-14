Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Vertical Story v5 - Original - Poster image

Vertical Story v5

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 7 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Promo
Neutral
Elegant
609exports
rating
Design a sleek, eye-catching vertical story that blends bold typography, clean panels, and smooth image slides. This minimalist, elegant promo template is optimized for 9:16 social content and built to showcase products, announcements, or brand highlights. Customize fonts, colors, images, and messages to match your identity, then export a polished slideshow that feels premium yet effortless. Seamless transitions, crisp dividers, and a clear closing CTA make it perfect for attention-grabbing stories and short ads.
minnapicture profile image
minnapicture
Edit
Pack (5)
Similar templates
Best of minnapicture
Vertical Story v1
By minnapicture
Edit
00:05
Vertical Story v1 Original theme video
Vertical Story v2
By minnapicture
Edit
00:07
Vertical Story v2 Original theme video
Vertical Story v3
By minnapicture
Edit
00:07
Vertical Story v3 Original theme video
Vertical Story v4
By minnapicture
Edit
00:07
Vertical Story v4 Original theme video
Vertical Story v5
By minnapicture
Edit
00:07
Vertical Story v5 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us