Vertical Story v5

Design a sleek, eye-catching vertical story that blends bold typography, clean panels, and smooth image slides. This minimalist, elegant promo template is optimized for 9:16 social content and built to showcase products, announcements, or brand highlights. Customize fonts, colors, images, and messages to match your identity, then export a polished slideshow that feels premium yet effortless. Seamless transitions, crisp dividers, and a clear closing CTA make it perfect for attention-grabbing stories and short ads.