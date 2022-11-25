Vertical Story v4

Create polished vertical story promos in seconds. This clean, minimalist design pairs bold, elegant typography with smooth slide-in panels and high-contrast color accents. Optimized for 9:16 Stories, Reels, and Shorts, it showcases your message and media with clarity and impact. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and imagery to match your brand and add a clear call to action. The refined motion and dark canvas keep attention on your headlines while maintaining a premium look across any social platform.