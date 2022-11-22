Vertical Story v2
00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Make your message stand out with a clean vertical story built around bold, centered titles and elegant circular frames. This minimalist, geometric design uses smooth radial wipes to transition between image scenes, creating a refined promo or slideshow for any brand or occasion. Customize fonts, colors, images, and multiple text lines to match your style. Ideal for stories, reels, and short-form vertical ads where clarity and impact matter. The fluid motion keeps viewers focused on your headline while providing a sleek, modern look that’s easy to adapt for sales, announcements, or highlights.
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