Vertical Story v1

Make your message stand out with a clean, minimalist vertical story. This polished design uses bold typography, diagonal stripes, and smooth slide-in panels to showcase your headline and supporting text over a single media background. Ideal for social media promos, quick announcements, event teasers, and brand updates, it keeps attention on what matters with high contrast and modern motion. Fully customizable fonts, colors, and text let you adapt the look to any campaign or style. Deliver a fast, elegant, and on-brand story that looks professional in seconds.