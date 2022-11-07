Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vertical Story v1 - Original - Poster image

Vertical Story v1

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Stripes
Background media
Bold
1.3Kexports
rating
Make your message stand out with a clean, minimalist vertical story. This polished design uses bold typography, diagonal stripes, and smooth slide-in panels to showcase your headline and supporting text over a single media background. Ideal for social media promos, quick announcements, event teasers, and brand updates, it keeps attention on what matters with high contrast and modern motion. Fully customizable fonts, colors, and text let you adapt the look to any campaign or style. Deliver a fast, elegant, and on-brand story that looks professional in seconds.
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Vertical Story v1
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Vertical Story v1 Original theme video
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Vertical Story v3 Original theme video
Vertical Story v4
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Vertical Story v4 Original theme video
Vertical Story v5
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Vertical Story v5 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us