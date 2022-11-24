Vertical Story v3

Create scroll-stopping vertical stories with a clean, minimalist look. This template blends bold headline typography, sleek sliding panels, and a refined banner for emphasis. Drop in your photos, customize fonts and colors, and finish with a clear call-to-action. Ideal for promos, announcements, events, or product highlights across social platforms. The smooth sliced transitions and centered layout keep focus on your message while staying elegant and modern. Perfect for fast, on-brand storytelling that looks great in any 9:16 feed.