Arrowline 2
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Give your videos a sharp, modern identity with this urban lower third. A bold primary title, clear subtitle and subtle chevron accents sit on a textured panel for instant professionalism. The transparent overlay drops seamlessly over any footage. Customize fonts, colors and copy to match your brand, then deploy it in interviews, documentaries, corporate pieces, streams or social videos. Designed to be minimal yet eye‑catching, it keeps your message clear without stealing the scene.
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of Mirs