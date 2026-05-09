Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Urban Lower Third 3 - Original - Poster image

Arrowline 3

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Bold
Digital banner
Urban
Rounded rectangle
7exports
rating
Add a sharp, urban name bar to your videos. This animated lower third features bold typography, a textured banner, chevron arrow accents and subtle dot‑grid details, all on a fully transparent background for seamless overlay. Customize headline and subtitle text, swap fonts, and fine‑tune brand colors in seconds. The clean, modern design keeps focus on your message while adding personality to interviews, vlogs, livestreams, documentaries and more. Quick to edit and easy to fit any brand, it’s the perfect motion title for polished on‑screen identification.
Mirs profile image
Mirs
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Mirs
Lower Thirds Scribble 3
By HannaDarling
Edit
60fps
00:06
Lower Thirds Scribble 3 Original theme video
Gradient Glide 3
By Mirs
Edit
60fps
00:08
Gradient Glide 3 Original theme video
Techline Bar 5
By Mirs
Edit
60fps
00:08
Techline Bar 5 Original theme video
Pop Lower Thirds 17
By themediastock
Edit
00:08
Pop Lower Thirds 17 Original theme video
Space Title 8
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Space Title 8 Original theme video
Slide Underline 6
By Mirs
Edit
4K · 60fps
00:08
Slide Underline 6 Original theme video
Bright Text Overlay 4
By ToresMotion
Edit
60fps
00:06
Bright Text Overlay 4 Original theme video
Minimal Text Title 5
By HannaDarling
Edit
60fps
00:07
Minimal Text Title 5 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us