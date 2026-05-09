Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Lower Third 6 - Original - Poster image

Arrowline 6

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Digital banner
Minimal
Slide-in
Urban
7exports
rating
Give your videos a polished, professional touch with this modern lower third. Built as a transparent overlay, it slides in smoothly and keeps attention on your subject. Customize two text lines, pick your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match any brand. A subtle crumpled‑paper texture and a gradient accent add an urban edge without overwhelming the frame. Perfect for interviews, corporate videos, webinars, YouTube content, and live streams, this clean banner keeps your messaging clear and readable on any background. Quick to edit and easy to reuse, it’s a go‑to nameplate for consistent, stylish branding.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us