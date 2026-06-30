Gradient Headliner 1
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 video · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Promote your next event with a bold, vertical story design. This template features a clean split-screen layout: showcase a hero image on one side while your location, date, special guest, and venue details stack clearly on the other. Vibrant gradient accents and geometric rings add energy without clutter. A dedicated social handle bar drives engagement. Perfect for Stories, Reels, and shorts, it’s easy to customize with your media, typography, and brand colors to fit concerts, talks, launches, or meetups.
Similar templates
Best of Mirs