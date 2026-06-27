Gradient Headliner 3
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 video · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Promote your next event with a clean, vertical story video built for social. This template pairs bold, minimal typography with geometric circle frames and a vibrant gradient backdrop. Easily add your headline, date, venue, guest info, contact and social handle, plus one image for a strong visual focal point. Smooth slide-in and staggered motion guide attention, while the two-column layout keeps details readable on mobile. Perfect for conferences, meetups, launches and special appearances—customize colors and fonts to match your brand and post in minutes.
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