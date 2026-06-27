Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Event Promo Story 3 - Original - Poster image

Gradient Headliner 3

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 video · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
Event promo
Minimal
Invitation video
7exports
rating
Promote your next event with a clean, vertical story video built for social. This template pairs bold, minimal typography with geometric circle frames and a vibrant gradient backdrop. Easily add your headline, date, venue, guest info, contact and social handle, plus one image for a strong visual focal point. Smooth slide-in and staggered motion guide attention, while the two-column layout keeps details readable on mobile. Perfect for conferences, meetups, launches and special appearances—customize colors and fonts to match your brand and post in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us