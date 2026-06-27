Gradient Headliner 2

Promote your next event with a polished vertical story video. This template features bold, readable titles, a clean two‑column layout, and geometric accents over a vibrant gradient. Easily customize the guest name, role, date, venue details, and social handle. Swap in your portrait image, adjust brand colors and fonts, and pair with your soundtrack. Smooth slide‑in animations and staggered text builds make key info pop, ideal for conferences, concerts, club nights, webinars, and more. Perfectly optimized for story placements and quick mobile viewing.