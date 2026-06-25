Mic Stack 1

Launch your audio brand with a bold podcast motion title. This transparent overlay features oversized typography, neon glow accents, a dynamic waveform line, and a clean banner for your subtitle or tagline. The centered layout, energetic slide-ins, and crisp dark backdrop make your message pop over any footage. Easily customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your show’s branding, then export for use as an intro or announcement card across platforms. Perfect for creators who want a fast, modern title that reads clearly and looks great anywhere.