Mic Stack 2
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
6exports
Launch your show with a bold, minimal podcast title. This transparent motion title overlays any footage with clean card panels, vibrant accents, and a distinctive mic icon. Customize multiple headlines and a host line, tweak fonts and colors, and add your own track to match the vibe. Staggered slide-ins and subtle bounce bring energy without clutter. Perfect for intros, outros, and social promos, this flat design layout keeps focus on your brand while staying highly legible across platforms.
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