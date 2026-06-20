Mic Stack 2

Launch your show with a bold, minimal podcast title. This transparent motion title overlays any footage with clean card panels, vibrant accents, and a distinctive mic icon. Customize multiple headlines and a host line, tweak fonts and colors, and add your own track to match the vibe. Staggered slide-ins and subtle bounce bring energy without clutter. Perfect for intros, outros, and social promos, this flat design layout keeps focus on your brand while staying highly legible across platforms.