Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Mic Stack 3 - Original - Poster image

Mic Stack 3

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Podcast
Digital banner
Intro
6exports
rating
Bring your podcast branding to life with a bold, transparent motion title. This clean, flat-design template stacks three vibrant banner panels and a subtle mic icon for instant recognition. Perfect for intros, outros, or chapter breaks, it delivers energetic, kinetic typography with crisp slide-ins and a centered composition that works over any footage. Easily customize all texts and colors to match your show’s identity and export a polished overlay ready for social and video platforms. Make your message unmissable and your show memorable with a punchy title that looks professional in seconds.
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Mirs
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us