Mic Stack 3

Bring your podcast branding to life with a bold, transparent motion title. This clean, flat-design template stacks three vibrant banner panels and a subtle mic icon for instant recognition. Perfect for intros, outros, or chapter breaks, it delivers energetic, kinetic typography with crisp slide-ins and a centered composition that works over any footage. Easily customize all texts and colors to match your show’s identity and export a polished overlay ready for social and video platforms. Make your message unmissable and your show memorable with a punchy title that looks professional in seconds.