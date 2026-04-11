Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Gradient Youtube End Screen 1 - Original - Poster image

Pop CTA Finale 1

00:15 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 2 videos · 4 images · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
YouTube
Minimal
Flat design
7exports
rating
Give your videos a professional finish with a clean YouTube end screen. This customizable template features a bold subscribe CTA, profile image badge, two recommended video panels, and space for your social profiles. A minimal layout with vibrant gradient accents keeps the focus on your content while reinforcing your brand. Easily edit text, swap media, adjust fonts, and tune colors to match your style. Perfect for creators who want a cohesive, on‑brand sign‑off that drives clicks and subscriptions.
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Mirs
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us