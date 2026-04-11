Pop CTA Finale 1

Give your videos a professional finish with a clean YouTube end screen. This customizable template features a bold subscribe CTA, profile image badge, two recommended video panels, and space for your social profiles. A minimal layout with vibrant gradient accents keeps the focus on your content while reinforcing your brand. Easily edit text, swap media, adjust fonts, and tune colors to match your style. Perfect for creators who want a cohesive, on‑brand sign‑off that drives clicks and subscriptions.