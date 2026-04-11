Pop CTA Finale 3

Create a high-impact YouTube outro that boosts retention and subscribers. This clean, minimal end screen features a bold gradient accent, a channel avatar area, headline and call‑to‑action, plus two video placeholders to spotlight your next picks. Smooth slide-ins and a clear layout make it easy to guide viewers. Add your branding, social profiles and colors to match your channel. With a transparent background, it layers neatly over your footage or works as a standalone finish. Perfect for creators, tutorials, gaming, vlogs and more.