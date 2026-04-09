Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Gradient Youtube End Screen 4 - Original - Poster image

Pop CTA Finale 4

00:15 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 2 videos · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Outro
Minimal
YouTube
Avatar frame
Subscribe animation
6exports
rating
Design a sleek, high-impact YouTube end screen in seconds. This clean, minimal layout features two video placeholders, a centered circular avatar for subscribing, and a bold banner for your channel message or CTA. Flat, duotone styling with vibrant gradient accents keeps attention on your content, while smooth slide and pop-in animations feel modern and unobtrusive. Ideal for branding consistency and driving watch-time at the end of your videos, it’s easy to customize with your media, fonts, and colors to match your channel identity.
Mirs profile image
Mirs
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Mirs
Youtube Subscriber Elements - 18
By themediastock
Edit
00:07
Youtube Subscriber Elements - 18 Original theme video
YouTube Subscribe Panel 2
By Mirs
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:06
YouTube Subscribe Panel 2 Original theme video
Subscribe Panel 2
By Mirs
Edit
60fps
00:04
Subscribe Panel 2 Original theme video
Youtube Subscribe Element 12
By hushahir
Edit
00:10
Youtube Subscribe Element 12 Original theme video
Subscribe Elements 14
By Promak
Edit
00:08
Subscribe Elements 14 Original theme video
Subscribe Title 6
By bvp_pix
Edit
00:06
Subscribe Title 6 Original theme video
Social Media Button 6
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Social Media Button 6 Original theme video
YouTube Subscribe Action Button 3
By mhakmal07
Edit
60fps
00:08
YouTube Subscribe Action Button 3 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us