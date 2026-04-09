Pop CTA Finale 4

Design a sleek, high-impact YouTube end screen in seconds. This clean, minimal layout features two video placeholders, a centered circular avatar for subscribing, and a bold banner for your channel message or CTA. Flat, duotone styling with vibrant gradient accents keeps attention on your content, while smooth slide and pop-in animations feel modern and unobtrusive. Ideal for branding consistency and driving watch-time at the end of your videos, it’s easy to customize with your media, fonts, and colors to match your channel identity.