Create a sleek, vertical story promo in seconds. Poster Lines 2 features a minimal, editorial layout built with fine lines, clear hierarchy, and a stylish two‑column design. Slide‑in animations and staggered builds spotlight your headlines while a dedicated logo area reinforces brand recall. Adjust background, element, and text colors, swap fonts, and tailor copy to any campaign. Ideal for social stories, reels, and quick ads where clarity and impact matter. Deliver polished motion titles that look premium, read instantly, and fit any brand aesthetic.