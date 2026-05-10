Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Lines Story 2 - Original - Poster image

Poster Lines 2

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 image · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Promo
Geometric lines
Slide-in
7exports
rating
Create a sleek, vertical story promo in seconds. Poster Lines 2 features a minimal, editorial layout built with fine lines, clear hierarchy, and a stylish two‑column design. Slide‑in animations and staggered builds spotlight your headlines while a dedicated logo area reinforces brand recall. Adjust background, element, and text colors, swap fonts, and tailor copy to any campaign. Ideal for social stories, reels, and quick ads where clarity and impact matter. Deliver polished motion titles that look premium, read instantly, and fit any brand aesthetic.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us