Poster Lines 3

Create a crisp, modern event promo with this minimal vertical story template. Clean lines, precise typography, and a flexible two-column layout make your headline and key details stand out. Customize colors, fonts, multiple text fields, and a logo to match any brand. Smooth slide-in and staggered reveals keep attention while preserving an elegant, editorial look. Ideal for stories, reels, and short openers, this motion title is perfect for announcing dates, venues, guests, or highlights with clarity and style.