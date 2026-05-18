Poster Lines 5

Craft a polished vertical story with a clean, minimal editorial layout. This motion title uses thin divider lines, generous white space, and a bold vertical headline for instant impact. Easily customize multiple text fields, swap the logo, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Smooth slide‑ins and line wipes keep the pacing calm and professional, perfect for announcements, promos, and quick updates on social. Designed for vertical stories and reels, it delivers clarity, hierarchy, and modern style in seconds.