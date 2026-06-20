Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Gradient Corporate Lower Third 1 - Original - Poster image

Profile Banner 1

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Digital banner
Avatar frame
Slide-in
6exports
rating
Design polished lower thirds in seconds with a clean, modern gradient banner and a built‑in photo avatar. This transparent overlay features bold typography for names, a secondary subtitle strap for roles or details, and smooth, staggered slide‑in motion that looks great over any footage. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, webinars, live streams, corporate videos, and news segments, the layout keeps information readable without distracting from your content. Drop it over your edit, update the text and image placeholders, and deliver a professional identity bar every time.
Mirs profile image
Mirs
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us