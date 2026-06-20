Profile Banner 1

Design polished lower thirds in seconds with a clean, modern gradient banner and a built‑in photo avatar. This transparent overlay features bold typography for names, a secondary subtitle strap for roles or details, and smooth, staggered slide‑in motion that looks great over any footage. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, webinars, live streams, corporate videos, and news segments, the layout keeps information readable without distracting from your content. Drop it over your edit, update the text and image placeholders, and deliver a professional identity bar every time.