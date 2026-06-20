Profile Banner 2

Design a polished, professional lower third in seconds. This transparent overlay features a vibrant gradient banner, two-line title hierarchy, and a dedicated photo frame for clear identification. Perfect for interviews, webinars, reports, and corporate videos, it blends minimalist style with refined motion so your content stays in focus. Easily customize names, roles, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The smooth slide-in and staggered reveals keep it elegant and unobtrusive over any footage. Add instant credibility and clarity to your content with this sleek, modern lower third.