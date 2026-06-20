Profile Banner 3

Create polished on-screen titles with this clean gradient lower third. The transparent overlay keeps focus on your content while adding a modern, professional accent. Customize the headline, subtitle, and colors to match your brand, and add an optional photo for instant recognition. Minimal, flat-design panels slide in smoothly and settle without distraction, perfect for interviews, webinars, news updates, livestreams, and corporate videos. Two font controls make typography effortless. Drop it over any footage for crisp, readable IDs and role captions that look great on social, broadcast, or presentations.