Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Retro Title 1 - Original - Poster image

Retro Mark 1

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Oval shape
Rounded rectangle
6exports
rating
Create a crisp, modern motion title in seconds. This transparent overlay features bold typography, a smooth sliding banner for your subtitle, and a sleek orbital ring accent. The minimal, geometric design fits any brand or video style and works perfectly as an intro or standalone title card. Easily customize both text lines, choose your font, and fine‑tune accent colors to match your identity. Drop it over footage for a polished result on social media, presentations, promos, and more—keeping focus on your message with clean, confident design.
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Mirs
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us