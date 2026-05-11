Retro Mark 1

Create a crisp, modern motion title in seconds. This transparent overlay features bold typography, a smooth sliding banner for your subtitle, and a sleek orbital ring accent. The minimal, geometric design fits any brand or video style and works perfectly as an intro or standalone title card. Easily customize both text lines, choose your font, and fine‑tune accent colors to match your identity. Drop it over footage for a polished result on social media, presentations, promos, and more—keeping focus on your message with clean, confident design.