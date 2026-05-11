Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Retro Mark 4 - Original - Poster image

Retro Mark 4

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Flat design
Minimal
Word highlight
6exports
rating
Bring your message to life with a bold, modern‑retro motion title. This transparent overlay centers a strong headline with a capsule banner and word highlight for instant impact. Clean, flat design and vibrant accents keep your visuals crisp across any background. Customize fonts and fine‑tune multiple color controls to match your brand. Smooth line‑wipe and slide‑in reveals deliver an energetic, professional finish. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, promos, and quick announcements—drop it over footage or use on a solid backdrop for maximum contrast.
Mirs profile image
Mirs
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Mirs
Neon Gradient Title 3
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Neon Gradient Title 3 Original theme video
Bright Text Overlay 4
By ToresMotion
Edit
60fps
00:06
Bright Text Overlay 4 Original theme video
Modern Dynamic Title 3
By ToresMotion
Edit
60fps
00:07
Modern Dynamic Title 3 Original theme video
Creative Title 6
By teammotion
Edit
60fps
00:06
Creative Title 6 Original theme video
Modern Colorful Title 3
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Modern Colorful Title 3 Original theme video
Bold Title 16
By themediastock
Edit
4K
00:06
Bold Title 16 Original theme video
Slide Underline 2
By Mirs
Edit
4K · 60fps
00:08
Slide Underline 2 Original theme video
RGB Dynamic Title 2
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:07
RGB Dynamic Title 2 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us