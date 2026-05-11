Retro Mark 2

Make statements that stand out with this bold, modern‑retro motion title. Clean, geometric shapes and a compact subtitle banner frame your message with clarity. A smooth line‑wipe reveal and subtle slide‑ins keep the pacing tight and professional. The transparent background lets you overlay the title on any footage, while editable fonts and colors adapt to your brand in seconds. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, reels, and social media, this minimal yet expressive design puts your headline front and center without visual clutter.