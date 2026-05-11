Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Retro Title 2 - Original - Poster image

Retro Mark 2

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Minimal
Parallelogram shape
Line wipe
7exports
rating
Make statements that stand out with this bold, modern‑retro motion title. Clean, geometric shapes and a compact subtitle banner frame your message with clarity. A smooth line‑wipe reveal and subtle slide‑ins keep the pacing tight and professional. The transparent background lets you overlay the title on any footage, while editable fonts and colors adapt to your brand in seconds. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, reels, and social media, this minimal yet expressive design puts your headline front and center without visual clutter.
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Mirs
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us