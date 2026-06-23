Urban Card 1

Command attention with a bold, minimal motion title designed for fast, confident announcements. This transparent overlay features striking diagonal stripes, clean corner brackets, and snappy slide-in reveals. Easily customize headline, subline, date, and handle fields, and fine‑tune fonts and colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, promos, or chapter cards, it delivers high legibility and impact across any background. The flat, modern aesthetic ensures your message stays the hero while the animated highlight bar adds momentum and polish. Tailor it in seconds and export a crisp, versatile title that elevates your content.