Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Promo Bold Title 1 - Original - Poster image

Urban Card 1

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Minimal
Stripes
Intro
7exports
rating
Command attention with a bold, minimal motion title designed for fast, confident announcements. This transparent overlay features striking diagonal stripes, clean corner brackets, and snappy slide-in reveals. Easily customize headline, subline, date, and handle fields, and fine‑tune fonts and colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, promos, or chapter cards, it delivers high legibility and impact across any background. The flat, modern aesthetic ensures your message stays the hero while the animated highlight bar adds momentum and polish. Tailor it in seconds and export a crisp, versatile title that elevates your content.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us