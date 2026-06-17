Urban Card 3

Make a statement with a bold motion title built for quick, punchy intros. This clean, minimal design features oversized typography, neon accents, and a transparent background so it overlays seamlessly on any footage. Customize multiple text lines, swap fonts, and adjust brand colors in seconds. The energetic wipes and highlights draw instant attention to your message, perfect for openings, chapter cards, reels, and social promos. No complex setup—just edit and export a striking title that fits your style and platform.