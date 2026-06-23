Urban Card 2

Make a statement with a bold urban motion title. This transparent overlay centers a strong headline with clean blocks, diagonal accents, and a barcode detail for a modern street-inspired look. Ideal for intros, section openers, and quick promos, it features fast, staggered slide-ins and confident typography. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. With a punchy duotone and neon accent, your message stays clear and impactful across any footage or background.