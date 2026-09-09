Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Foxstroke Reveal - Original - Poster image

Foxstroke Reveal

00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24.0000457763672 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Painterly
Intro
Hand-drawn
Outro
12exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with an artistic logo animation crafted from hand-drawn brush strokes and a dynamic fox silhouette. This painterly reveal unfolds over a textured paper backdrop with elegant, ink-like motion, culminating in a centered logo and tagline. Customize stroke, fox, and brand colors to match your identity. The expressive paint reveals, write-on accents, and dramatic zooms make it ideal as an intro or outro for creative studios, lifestyle labels, and premium brands. Achieve a sophisticated, memorable mark presentation in seconds—refined, organic, and uniquely yours.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us