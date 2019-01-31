Warfield Vertical
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 2 images · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
756exports
Build a polished pre-stream presence with a cinematic, ember-filled Starting Soon screen. This template pairs bold, clean typography with atmospheric particles, subtle film grain, and a clear layout for your logo, links, and social platforms. Easily customize colors, background blur, and particle tone to match your brand, and showcase handles for multiple networks. Ideal for Twitch and YouTube streamers, it sets the mood while keeping viewers engaged before you go live.
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