Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Warfield Vertical - Original - Poster image

Warfield Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 2 images · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Cinematic
Embers
Atmospheric
756exports
rating
Build a polished pre-stream presence with a cinematic, ember-filled Starting Soon screen. This template pairs bold, clean typography with atmospheric particles, subtle film grain, and a clear layout for your logo, links, and social platforms. Easily customize colors, background blur, and particle tone to match your brand, and showcase handles for multiple networks. Ideal for Twitch and YouTube streamers, it sets the mood while keeping viewers engaged before you go live.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us