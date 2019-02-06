Fortnite Stream Vertical

Give your audience a sleek intermission with a starting soon stream screen that’s clear, on-brand and easy to customize. Edit the headline, pretitle, subtitle, logo, social handles, and link buttons to match your channel. Tweak the color scheme and subtle geometric overlay for your personal style. The background image supports a smooth zoom for added depth, and the layout adapts to both 16:9 and 9:16 formats. Perfect for stream intermissions, countdowns and channel branding, this minimal, bold design keeps attention on your message while highlighting your most important links.