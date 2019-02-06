Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
DualShock Stream Vertical - Original - Poster image

DualShock Stream Vertical

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 6 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Minimal
Gaming
Floating motion
134exports
rating
Kick off your broadcast with a clean, minimal stream screen designed for gamers. Floating geometric particles, a centered CTA button, and a strip of social icons make it effortless to introduce your channel and direct viewers to your profiles. The layout is responsive for widescreen and vertical stories, perfect for pre-stream countdowns, welcomes, or quick announcements. Customize colors, logo, and text to match your brand, and set a relaxed vibe with smooth, fluid motion. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and multi-platform streamers seeking a polished starting screen.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us